WBSEDCL uveils greetings card

KOLKATA: West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has designed and unveiled a greetings card with a design of illuminated lamp bearing map of West Bengal encircled by the sketches of WBSEDCL’s consumer bases on it.



The curated greetings card underlines the role of the power distribution company pivotal role in the growth story of the state. The symbol epitomises power distribution to over 2.20 crore consumers. It is an initiative by Aditya Gole Corporate Communication Manager under the guidance of Ashoke Kr Saha OSD.