'Water sprinklers' flagged off from 7 places across state

Kolkata: In a bid to suppress the dust particles from floating in the air which increases air pollution city during winters, water sprinkler vehicles were flagged off from seven places across the state on Saturday afternoon.



Firha Hakim, Mayor of Kolkata, Debasish Kumar, MMIC, Kalyan Rudra, Chairman WBPCB among others flagged off 32 such vehicles from Esplanade which will spray water twice a day across the city to keep the Air Quality Index (AQI) low as much as possible.

On Friday Hakim said: "Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is working as per the guidelines given by the WBPCB. We are committed to bring down air pollution to give a better tomorrow for our future generation."

State Fire minister Sujit Bose, who is also the MLA of Bidhannagar along with Rajesh Kumar, Member Secretary of the WBPCB flagged off four sprinkler vehicles from Karunamoyee in Salt Lake. 36 more such vehicles will be inducted in the fleet soon.

These vehicles will spray water in Salt Lake and its adjacent areas like New Town, VIP Road as well.

Apart from Kolkata and Salt Lake, several such vehicles were flagged off from Howrah, Barrackpore, Haldia, Asansol and Durgapur.

In Howrah state Cooperation minister Pulak Roy flagged off the vehicles while state Fisheries minister Biplab Roy Chowdhury flagged off the vehicles from Haldia.

State Panchayat and Rural Development minister Pradeep Majumdar flagged off sprinkler vehicles from City Centre in Durgapur and Malay Ghatak Judicial, Labour and Law minister flagged off the vehicles from Asansol Court More. From Barrackpore Chiria More sprinkler vehicles were flagged off by the Irrigation and Waterways minister Partha Bhowmik.