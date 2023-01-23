Was framed in hiring scam: Kuntal

KOLKATA: Kuntal Ghosh alleged that he had been framed by a man identified as Niladri Ghosh, who is allegedly close to Tapas Mondal.



Mondal was close to the former Chairman of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) Manik Bhattacharya.

Kuntal on Monday, while he was being taken to the Bidhannagar Sub Divisional Hospital for periodical medical check up, claimed that he had been framed and Niladri was involved in the conspiracy.

Though Kuntal claimed that Mondal had demanded money from him, the close aide of Bhattacharya claimed that he asked Ghosh to return the money from whom he had collected it. Sources informed that Enforcement Directorate (ED) may interrogate Kuntal with Mondal in front of him. Also ED officials are making videography of the interrogation procedure and also keeping Ghosh under round the clock CCTV camera surveillance.