Volunteer shot during raid by cops

KOLKATA: A civic volunteer of Rahara police station was shot by a miscreant during a raid at a guest house of Ariadah area to catch a few accused of robbery on Friday afternoon.



Though the miscreants tried to flee by creating panic, they failed. Three accused persons were nabbed by the cops and a pistol was seized.

A few days ago a group of miscreants robbed a plastic factory in Rahara area. On Friday afternoon cops of Rahara police station were tipped off about the accused persons of the robbery hiding at a guest house in Ariadah area. Acting on the tip off, a police team from Rahara police station went to the guest house and questioned the staff members about the suspects. Cops showed a few pictures of the suspects to the guest house staff among which they identified one accused person who had taken a room on rent on Friday morning. The guest house staff also told the cops that three people are staying in two rooms.

At first police conducted the raid at the room number 208 where two persons were staying. After apprehending them cops knocked on the door of room number 209. The other accused somehow apprehended danger and fired a round after opening the door.

A civic volunteer identified as Md. Imran who was part of the police team, suffered a bullet injury on the thigh of his left leg.