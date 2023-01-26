Visva Bharati asks Amartya Sen to hand over parts of leased land

Visva Bharati University served a notice to Nobel laureate Amartya Sen asking him to return what it alleged was illegally occupied land belonging to the varsity.

The notice served to the economist demanded that Sen must return to the university around 13 decimals of land in Santiniketan, which is allegedly not part of his family-owned estate.

However, the Nobel laureate disagrees with the claims of the university. According to him, the 13 decimals of the land concerned was leased by Visva Bharati to his father Ashutosh Sen in 1943.

The Nobel laureate’s father Asutosh Sen had taken 125 decimals of land on lease from the varsity in 1943, a varsity spokesperson said.

The university reportedly had leased out the 13 decimals of land in addition to the 125 decimals of land. The estate was later mutated in Amartya Sen’s name in 2006.

The letter sent to Sen, signed by the deputy registrar of Visva Bharati, said: “It has been found from records and physical survey/demarcation that you are in unauthorised occupation of 13 decimals of land belonging to Visva Bharati.”

The letter further added: “You are requested to hand over the said 13 decimals of land to the university at the earliest.” Sen has said his lawyer will be responding to the letter.

This act of Visva Bharati is drawing flak from all corners. Trinamool Congress criticised the BJP for taking ‘revenge’ on Sen.

Senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim said: “How dare they send such a letter to Sen? He is a personality who receives invitations from all corners of the globe. The world is inviting him and here he is being insu