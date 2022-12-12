Visually impaired candidate writes paper with the help of partner

KOLKATA: Battling all odds, a visually-challenged candidate from Hooghly—Ershad Karim—took the Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 successfully with the help of a writer following the rules and regulations laid down by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE).

A resident of Kamarpukur area in Hooghly district, Ershad had completed masters in Bengali literature from Rabindra Bharati University. Ershad appeared for the exam from the test centre at Hooghly Women's College on Sunday with the help of a writer. After learning about Ershad's difficulty and limitations through a social media post, Sayoni Das—a class X student of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy at Tribeni Township—was perturbed. She wanted to offer help to Ershad, who is currently pursuing B.Ed. Thus, she became Ershad's writing partner abiding by the norms of the board.