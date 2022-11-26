Video monitoring to be conducted to check tout menace in govt hosps: CM

Kolkata: Stating that the state government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against tout menace in government hospitals, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said at the state Assembly that video monitoring would be conducted in the hospitals to eradicate such problems.



She also directed the state Health department to carry out proper monitoring in collaboration with the police.

While addressing the House, Banerjee urged the state Health department to take stern action against the touts in hospitals. She reiterated that some private hospitals were demanding money when a patient was brought to the hospital with a Swasthya Sathi card.

She said that almost all the private hospitals had been empanelled under 'Swasthya Sathi' scheme and hence they should provide treatment to the patients first. They should not demand money from the patients at the time of admission as they will be paid the cost of the treatment by the state government under its flagship scheme 'Swasthya Sathi'.

The hospitals are taking money for administering saline and oxygen even before starting the treatment, Banerjee stated. "Hospital's duty is to treat the patients and not to send them back. The patients should be given immediate treatment," Chief Minister said. She also warned the hospitals of facing stern action, including cancellation of licenses, if complaints were raised against them.

Banerjee told the House that her government had increased the hospital beds by 40,000 and many more beds would be added. She said that three medical colleges are coming up at Chandannagar, Howrah and Barasat.

She said that there is a scarcity of doctors in the state. If any doctor refers pregnant women to a different establishment or any negligence is found on the part of doctors in gynecology departments of private hospitals, complaints can be raised with the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) against the doctor.

Allotment in the health sector has increased six times than what was there during the erstwhile Left Front regime. Allocation in the health sector has gone up to Rs 19,472 crore under the present government from earlier Rs 3,584 crore, she added.