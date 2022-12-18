Vice Prez To Attend IIT-KGP Convocation On Dec 24

Kolkata: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to attend the 68th convocation of IIT-Kharagpur as the guest of honour on December 24, a spokesperson of the institute said on Sunday.



The chairperson of IIT-Kharagpur's board of governors, Rajendra Prasad Singh, will also grace the occasion, the spokesperson stated.

"This year, IIT Kharagpur will bestow the Lifetime Achievement Award on Professor Brij K Dhindaw who had served at the Teaching and Research Faculty in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Department (Material Science Centre) from 1966 2009," she said.

Dhindaw was instrumental in introducing master's programme in medical science and technology for students with MBBS qualification, and industry-sponsored post graduate diploma course in steel technology at IIT Kharagpur.

Honoured with the National Metallurgist Day Award by the Centre for his outstanding contribution in Metal Science, he has worked with CSIR, DRDO and Ministry of Education among other organisations on various notable projects.