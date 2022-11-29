Vice President Dhankhar to visit Kolkata, offer Puja at Kalighat temple

Kolkata: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to visit Kolkata on Tuesday, his first trip here after assuming the post, an official said.



Dhankhar, a former West Bengal governor, is slated to arrive at the city airport in the afternoon and head straight to the famous Kali temple at Kalighat to offer puja.

He will later go to a place in Salt Lake near here on a private visit, the official said.

Before becoming the vice president in August, Dhankhar was the governor of West Bengal.

During his three-year tenure at Raj Bhavan here, he had frequent run-ins with the Mamata Banerjee government on issues like law and order, post-poll violence, appointment of vice-chancellors of state universities, signing of bills passed by the assembly and his tweets criticising the state administration.