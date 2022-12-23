Vande Bharat Exp may run on Howrah-New Jalpaiguri route from December end

Kolkata: The Eastern Railway may start the Vande Bharat Express service from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri (NJP) by the end of December.



The Vande Bharat Express is currently operational in six routes in the country. According to the news agency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may inaugurate the high speed train service on December 30.

According to Eastern Railway sources, the train will run from Howrah to NJP.

The train is capable of running at a speed of 180 kilometre per hour, however the speed of the train in this route remains unclear.

According to the sources, the train will depart from Howrah in the afternoon and reach NJP by night. It will have only one stoppage, Malda station. The sources have claimed that the service may start soon and the preparations for it are in full swing but no other details including train timings and fare, amongst others has been disclosed as of yet.

The train will be entirely air-conditioned with chair car seats.

These seats can be rotated 360 degrees.

The production of the coaches at the Integrated Coach Factory has reportedly completed, however the software required to operate the train has reportedly not developed yet.