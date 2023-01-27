‘Vande Bharat Exp between Howrah & Puri likely to be launched in Feb’

KOLKATA: The ninth Vande Bharat express train that will reportedly run on Puri-Bhubaneswar-Howrah route is likely to be inaugurated in February. The semi-high speed train had started running from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri in January.



It has been reported that the train sets are being dispatched from the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai. The launch of Vande Bharat in this route will cater to the tourists visiting Puri and Bhubaneswar, amongst other popular spots in Odisha. The services of the train may be announced by next month, according to Railway sources.

The launch of a semi-high speed train on the route will reduce the travel time significantly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30 had virtually inaugurated the express on Howrah-NJP route. The travel time between the two railway stations is seven-and-a-half hours.

Later, Vande Bharat Express on Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam route was also launched. The express train boasts of not just reducing the travel time but also providing luxurious facilities to its travellers.