Vande Bharat: CM urged to take action against stone pelters

Siliguri/kolkata: For the fourth time, stones were pelted on the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express days after its inaugural run. Passengers have appealed to Chief Minister to take strict action against it.



This time the incident is said to have occurred near Burdwan under Eastern Railway. A glass window was damaged.

The train had started for New Jalpaiguri from Howrah on Monday morning. When the train was near Burdwan station, there was an incident of alleged stone pelting near Chandanpur station.

The glass window of C5 coach was damaged. These continuous attacks have created panic amongst the passengers. After the train arrived at New Jalpaiguri Railway station this afternoon, Officers of RPF and GRP were seen conducting a thorough check.

“We appeal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to look into the matter. It is a matter of safety of the passengers. People are afraid to ride on this train,” said Md. Sahenawaj Khan, a passenger.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the Kolkata Police registered an FIR against state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and 10 journalists from the city for claiming that the second incident of stone-throwing at the train last week took place in West Bengal giving the state a bad name..