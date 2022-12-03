Upcoming Yoga & Naturopathy Med College in Belur named as 'Yogasri'

KOLKATA: The state government has named Yoga and Naturopathy Medical College in Howrah's Belur as 'Yogasri'. A circular has been issued in this regard on Friday.



This is for the first time in Eastern India that a medical college and hospital dedicated to Yoga and Naturopathy treatment is coming up. It is expected to start its first undergraduate course from the next academic year. The medical college is on the verge of completion.

The entire project is coming up on 5-acres and the state government has already sanctioned the estimated cost of the project.

State Health department has already provided a fund of Rs 33 crore out of the total approximate project cost of around Rs 67.58 crore.

According to the sources in the Swasthya Bhawan, more than 80 per cent of the construction work has already been done and outpatient department (OPD) has been thrown open with limited capacity of manpower on a temporary basis.

Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Science courses will be started from 2023-2024 academic sessions with 50

seats. The duration of the undergraduate course would be of five-and-a-half years,

out of which four-and-a-half years would be meant for study and the rest one year for internship.