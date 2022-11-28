Unite to fight for separation from state: Ajoy Edwards urges pro-Gorkha forces

Darjeeling: Ajoy Edwards, President of the Hamro Party (HP) asked all pro-Gorkhaland forces to unite and carry forward a democratic and constitutional agitation for separation from Bengal.



Addressing a public meeting to mark the foundation day of the party, he said: "We had full faith in the ballot and democracy but now we see that it is of no use. Even after getting the public mandate in the Darjeeling Municipality, Anit Thapa, a state agent, is working to topple the board by indulging in horse trading. If we win another election, the same horse trading will be repeated. What is the use of democracy and the ballot then?"

He stated that the state government should intervene and stop this corrupt system. "The state should ask their Chowkidar (read Anit Thapa) not to indulge in such unscrupulous activities. Or don't they want democracy and peace in this highly sensitive area surrounded by four international borders? There is simmering discontent in this area," he alleged.

Reacting to Edward's statements, TMC leader Gautam Deb said: "How is anyone else to blame for Ajoy Edward's not being able to keep his flock together. How are we to blame for his party people joining Anit Thapa's party. This shows immaturity."

He further stated that he would not like to comment on parties in the Hills forging alliance.

"That is their prerogative. However, the state government wants peace, development and economic empowerment in the Hills. We want the Centre to give a special economic package and tax holiday to the Hills, same as what other mountain regions of the country enjoy," added Deb.

The BGPM has also criticized the HP. "It is sheer frustration. Instead of talking of achievements and plans, the raising day commemorations was just Anit Thapa and BGPM bashing," stated BGPM leader SP Sharma.

The HP president asking all the pro-Gorkhaland leaders to unite, said: "I urge Bimal Gurung (GJM President,) Mann Ghising (GNLF President) and Binoy Tamang (TMC leader) to come together to carry forward the demand of a separate state.

HP was born to carry forward the aspiration of the Hills which is separation from Bengal. However, our agitation will be constitutional and non-violent. This time the leaders will be at the fore. I am even ready to go to jail for this."

He stated that he will be going to Delhi soon to attend the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha seminar on Gorkhaland. Edwards also raised questions on BGPM President Anit Thapa's Indian citizenship. "He has a Nepal passport. We will obtain a certified copy of this from Nepal and will file a writ petition in the Supreme Court questioning as to how Thapa, a Nepal citizen contested elections and is running GTA in India," he said.

Incidentally, 5 HP Councillors recently crossed over to the BGPM, nearly toppling the present HM board.

HP, crying foul, has levelled allegations that horse trading was the reason behind it. They even made some audio clips public in support of their allegation.

Tracing the achievements of the HP, Edwards stated that within 7 months of coming into existence, the Hamro Party had managed to form the board in the Darjeeling Municipality and the second largest party (main opposition) in the GTA.

Other speakers urged the CBI and ED to probe into the alleged rampant corruption in the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration.