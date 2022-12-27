Unauthorised auto-rickshaws plying after March, 2019: Team to look into regularisation

KOLKATA: An 11-member team with the director of the transport directorate as the chairman has been formed for consideration of the one-time regularisation of unauthorised auto-rickshaws plying after March 31, 2019, in Kolkata.



According to the Transport department, it has come under their notice that a large number of unauthorised auto-rickshaws are still plying on the routes falling within the present jurisdiction of Regional Transport Authority (Kolkata) without having proper insurance certificate, registration certificate, tax receipt, permit and pollution under control certificate as required under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The department, from time to time, has received suggestions and objections from different transport organisations, regional transport offices and individuals concerning the alteration and addition of auto-rickshaw routes as well as for the creation of new auto-rickshaw routes.

Apart from the director of the transport directorate, the team includes an additional director (Kolkata zone) of the transport directorate as member convenor.

There are nine members, including deputy commissioner of police (Kolkata), deputy commissioner of police (Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate) and senior law officer of transport department, amongst other officials.

The committee will examine all the representations received from different angles on the issue and submit its report before the state Transport department with their specific views, suggestions, comments and recommendations within 30 days.

They will examine route-wise data of unregistered autos plying after March 31, 2019, with engine number and chassis number.

They will also examine the route-wise data of registered autos having permits but plying in different routes and registered autos which do not have permits but are still plying, amongst other details.