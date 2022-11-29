Unable to fight Trinamool politically, BJP launching personal attacks: Shantanu Sen

kolkata: After BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar alleged that the daughter of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shantanu Sen got admission into MMBS without clearing National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), the latter rubbished such claims stating that unable to fight his party politically, the saffron party was launching personal attacks on the ruling party leaders.



According to reports, sharing a copy of the NEET certificate of her daughter Soumili Sen at a press conference in Trinamool Bhavan, Sen had said that his daughter had always stood first in her class and cleared NEET in her first attempt.

Earlier, Majumdar had tweeted: "In 2020 Soumili Sen D/o TMC RS MP, Dr. Santanu Sen got admission to MBBS without clearing NEET. She also showed her father's income as a paltry Rs 3 lakh whereas his 2016-17 affidavit shows an income of 7 lakh. Also Add the Salary which an MP gets. Why this discrepancy ??"

Responding to the allegation, Sen said: "I am still a radiology consultant practicioner. My wife practices as a specialist eye doctor. You can find out what the monthly income can be? We practice ethical politics. Everything is mentioned in the affidavit."

Earlier, Suvendu Adhikari had raised questions over the educational qualifications of minister Akhil Giri's Son. Responding to the allegation, Giri's son had

served a legal notice to the Leader of Opposition.