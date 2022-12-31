Uluberia: Truck driver robbed

Kolkata: A truck driver was robbed after being made senseless in the service road adjacent to National Highway 16 at Uluberia in Howrah in the wee hours on Sunday.

The driver Chandan Roy was sleeping inside his vehicle when the heist occurred. The incident happens just a few days after Jharkhand actress Riya Kumari was shot dead on the same NH 16 at Bagnan. The victim complained miscreants sprayed chemical after breaking the left side window of his vehicle parked in the service road beside NH 16 and fled away with his cellphone and some thousands of cash that was in his possession. A probe has been initiated by Uluberia police sattion.