U’khand expedition: Body of trekker brought to Habra

KOLKATA: The body of a fourth-year medical student, who died at Brahma Tal in Uttarkhand, during a trekking expedition was brought back to his residence at Habra in North 24-Parganas on Sunday.



The deceased 22-year-old Sayan Mondal, a medical student of the 4th year of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital had gone trekking in Uttarakhand along with three of his friends. According to sources, Mondal had left Kolkata on January 12 for Uttarakhand. He had stayed at the hostel, the previous night. They had climbed upto 12,000 feet trekking at Brahma Tal. There he suddenly started suffering from breathlessness and his friends made arrangements as fast as they could to transport him to a nearby government hospital. However, he was declared brought dead there. As his body reached his residence, with the assistance of his three friends who had accompanied him for his trekking trip, a sense of grief and remorse descended in the Nabapally area of Kumra Gram Panchayat from where Mondal hailed. He was very popular as he would treat the poor people in his locality free of cost. He is survived by his parents and elder brother.