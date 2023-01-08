Two held for involvement in terror activities

Kolkata: Two people were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police for their alleged involvement in terror activities.

They were remanded to Police Custody for 12 days on Saturday.

The two accused have been identified as Md Saddam alias Saddam Mallick alias Abdul Mallick (28) and Sayeed Ahmed (30). Acting on a tip-off, STF arrested the accused from near ‘Vidyasagar Setu’ on Friday.

According to the primary investigation, STF suspected that they were raising funds, collecting arms and ammunition and explosives for carrying out terror activities. The investigating officers also seized several electronic gadgets, weapon, debit cards, motorcycle and questionable content, amongst other things from the two accused.