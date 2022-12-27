Two B'desh natives held for assaulting staff of bar

KOLKATA: Two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for allegedly assaulting staff of a bar on Sunday night.



According to police, on Sunday night two Bangladeshi nationals identified as Serazul Alam Khan and Nafiu Khan of Gazipur in Bangladesh had been to a bar on Free School Street.

There over some issues, the accused duo got involved in an altercation with the bar employees. It is alleged that suddenly they started assaulting Sujit Bakshi, one of the employees of the said bar. When other colleagues of Bakshi tried to stop the accused duo, they were also assaulted.

Bakshi and another staff identified as Sankar Rudra suffered injuries due to the assault. Bakshi and Rudra were rushed to SSKM hospital from where they were discharged after necessary treatment.