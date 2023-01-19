Trinamool refutes Nadda’s allegations

KOLKATA: Claiming that the Centre was taking away money from Bengal and not giving funds to the state, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Thursday, issued a written statement rebutting several claims of BJP president JP Nadda during the latter’s visit to Bengal where he levelled a host of allegations against TMC.



On the issue of the prevailing tension at Calcutta High Court where a section of lawyers boycotted Justice Rajasekhar Mantha’s courtroom, Nadda alleged: “If Suvendu Adhikari gets relief legally by Judge, AITC workers protest against judge and the judiciary.” Rebutting this, TMC wrote: “We want total independence of the judiciary. Are we not aware of how Suvendu Adhikari is favoured by Justice Rajasekhar Mantha? The immunity that Justice Mantha has given Suvendu Adhikari does not state that he cannot be arrested.”TMC added: “We have seen how in the past, select judges have been openly favouring BJP leaders, while others are busy giving television interviews. AITC has full faith in the judiciary, but we don’t want external pressure by BJP leaders. What is the locus standi of Delhi Bar Association to meddle in Calcutta High Court affairs?”Rebutting the allegation that in Bengal there is “tolabaazi” (extortion) that is depriving poor people of the Centre-sponsored schemes, TMC replied: “The Centre is taking away money from the State, and is not giving us the funds for Grameen Sadak Yojana….The 100 Days’ workers are yet to receive their wages because the Centre has frozen Rs 6,000 crore, which is owed to Bengal.”

On the point that the state is not allowing Ayushman Bharat Yojana, TMC said that Mamata Banerjee’s Swasthya Sathi scheme does not discriminate and treatment is free of cost unlike the Ayushman Bharat scheme that provides a conditional treatment.TMC also hit back at Nadda for the corruption in the PM Awas Yojana scheme by reminding him that the names of BJP leaders featured in the list of beneficiaries. The party also claimed that there is a massive witch-hunt by central agencies in Bengal and questioned why central agencies have spared “corrupt” Suvendu Adhikari, even though he has been named in FIR by CBI.