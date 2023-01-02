Trinamool prepared for Panchayat polls: Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday reiterated that the party is organisationally prepared for the Panchayat elections and exuded confidence that people will cast their franchise peacefully during the polls electing the TMC convincingly.



"Since 2011, TMC has gone on to win every election and the people of Bengal have bestowed their growing trust on us. In 2011, we won 184 seats while in 2016 we won 211 seats. In 2021, hundreds of companies of central forces were deployed during the

polls which were held in eight phases. People voted peacefully and when the results came out on May 2, 2021, we recorded a landslide victory by winning 214 seats," Banerjee said responding to a query from reporters after performing 'Bhumi Puja' at Trinamool Bhavan to mark the beginning of its new construction.

Abhishek hit out at BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (without taking his name) for alleged irregularities with Awas plus scheme.

"A maximum number of complaints that we have received from the Panchayat level have been from East Midnapore. The corruption that has come to the forefront took place in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Everybody knows who was in charge of the district during that time. I do not want to take anyone's name," he claimed.

He said that TMC made a mistake by bestowing trust upon him (read Suvendu Adhikari) and so he had sought an apology from the common people at a recent public meeting at Kanthi. He hinted that TMC is eyeing to play a key role in national politics in 2023 and beyond, saying the ideology of Mamata Banerjee encompassing the "politics of brotherhood and love will reach every nook and corner of the country".

"In Goa, we failed to win the polls. But within a few months, we managed eight per cent votes. Bengal will show the way in the days to come," Abhishek said.

He expressed his optimism that the New Year will end the politics of hatred and separatism.

"The politics of brotherhood and love would spread its wings. In Bengal, you will find love, compassion and brotherhood coexisting under the same roof. The Bengal model will show the way in 2023 and beyond. The ideology of Mamata Banerjee will reach every nook and corner of the country," he maintained.

Banerjee made it clear that the state government wants all eligible candidates to secure jobs but pointed out legal logjams behind the delay in recruitment.

"There are some advocates owing allegiance to the CPI(M). All of you know, I don't need to take any names. On the other hand, somebody wants to present himself as one with a larger-than-life image by featuring in the media and so the job seekers are not getting justice," he added.

Referring to the shouting of the 'Jai Sri Ram' slogan by BJP supporters in presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a central government's virtual inauguration programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata, he said: "It is shameful and shows the political bankruptcy of BJP. I have no words to condemn it."

He sarcastically added that "maybe the saffron party has seen God Ram in Mamata Banerjee and so they are uttering such slogans" whenever they encounter her.

"I thank them for bestowing honour on her (Mamata Banerjee)," he said.

Meanwhile, on the wee hours of Sunday three miscreants vandalised a Trinamool Congress party office in Bandel. TMC leadership alleged that BJP-backed goons were involved in the incident. Chinsurah MLA Asit Majumder went to the spot and took stock of the situation.