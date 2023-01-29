Trinamool launches song for ‘Didir Suraksha Kawach’

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress on Sunday released a song for Didir Suraksha Kawach (DSK) initiative, which has by now covered more than 850 Gram Panchayats.



To spread information about the 15 welfare schemes across six sectors introduced by the state government, TMC leaders have interacted with thousands of residents. Feedback is being taken on whether people are getting to avail benefits of the schemes. On Sunday, the party launched the campaign song and a music video. The song encapsulates the mission of the campaign.

“The wait is finally over, #DidirSurakshaKawach song has been released. A powerful song, a true celebration of our Hon’ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial’s dream for Bengal. In the days to come, we are certain that this song will become an anthem of the Bengal Model,” the party tweeted on Sunday.West Bengal State Youth president Saayoni Ghosh, West Bengal State In-charge Social Media and IT Cell, Debangshu Bhattacharya, and West Bengal State Trinamool Chatra Parishad president, Trinankur Bhattacharya, launched the song.

Debangshu said: “Didir Suraksha Kawach is an example of how Mamata Banerjee is a mother to all of us and has provided a protective shield to protect the people of Bengal. Whenever a programme is initiated, there can be some obstacles in the way but AITC overcame all such issues and is taking Didi’s protective shield to everyone.” He claimed that DSK, like Duare Sarkar, will continue until every household in Bengal is secured through these 15 schemes, adding that no other political party has ever been able to conduct such an extensive exercise reaching 10 crore people in the state.

Trinankur said: “The launch of the campaign has led to a paradigmatic shift in the last-mile delivery of welfare services.” Dismissing what she termed as “misinformation surrounding the DSK campaign”, Saayoni Ghosh said: “The crux of the campaign is to ask our people whether they have received the benefits of the welfare schemes or not. It cannot be labelled

as protests.”