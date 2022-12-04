Trinamool holds BJP responsible for Bhupatinagar blast

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh held the BJP responsible for the explosion at Bhupatinagar in East Midnapore in which three persons died on Friday night.



"I have been telling at press conferences for the last few days that the BJP has been trying to unleash tension in the area. Their leaders escorted by the central forces were trying to bring bombs in the area. The incident has proved that our assertions have been true. There is an elaborate ploy in this explosion to demand an NIA probe and target Trinamool workers before the Panchayat elections," Ghosh said with BJP demanding NIA probe.

He further tweeted: "Suvendu (BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari) has agreed that these bombs were intended to be hurled at Contai. Now that he has spoken the truth. Were these made to hurl on our National General Secretary?" *BJP and Suvendu is involved in some serious ploy of violence & arson,"

Saket Gokhale, national spokesperson of Trinamool Congress tweeted: "This is a shocking confession of a terrorist act by @SuvenduWB. AITC National Gen. Sec @abhishekaitc is to hold a rally in Contai. Now, BJP openly admits that there's a conspiracy to hurl bombs at his rally. This is serious - BJP is openly admitting to an assassination plot!"

Apart from TMC block president Rajkumar Manna, the two others who died in the blast were identified as his brother Debkumar Manna and a person called Biswajit Gayen.

The blast took place at Nariabelia village barely one- and-a-half kilometre away from where Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee held a meeting on Saturday (December 3) afternoon.

Sources in the police and the local villagers said the blast, which killed three persons, almost burnt down Manna's residence.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in a tweet claimed that Trinamool Congress leader Rajkumar Manna was making bombs at his home when this high intensity explosion happened.

He demanded a NIA (National Investigation Agency) probe in the case.