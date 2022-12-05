Trinamool Congress leader shot in Cooch Behar, escapes unhurt

KOLKATA: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader of Cooch Behar was allegedly shot at by a group of miscreants on Sunday morning.



The area president of Gitaldah in Cooch Behar, Mahfuzur Rahman alleged that around four rounds were fired at him but all of those missed him.

Rahman said that on Sunday he had called a meeting with Asha and Anganwari workers. After the meeting was over, he was returning home sitting on a motorcycle.

Near New Market a youth identified as Kuddus along with his mother and a few other women called Rahman by his name, hence he stopped. As soon as the motorcycle came to a halt, Kuddus's mother tried to grab Rahman by his collar. A few other women also tried to attack him.

Rahman somehow managed to return to his house. Rahman claimed that hearing the incident, a few Trinamool Congress workers gathered in front of his house.

Due to some reasons when Rahman went to the back of his house, he was allegedly shot at by Kuddus and his associates. When the Trinamool Congress workers who gathered in front of Rahman's house went to the back of the house, the accused persons fled. The incident has been reported to the police

by Rahman.