Trinamool Congress delegation likely to visit Delhi to press Centre for release of funds to combat erosion of river banks

kolkata: The state government and the ruling party is likely to send a one-party delegation to the Centre to press for funds for curbing severe erosion of river banks along Ganga, particularly in Malda and Murshidabad after the Leader of the Opposition turned down the proposal of sending a joint delegation to the central government demanding funds in this regard.



State Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay during the recent Assembly session had floated the proposal of sending an all-party delegation seeking funds for curbing river bank erosion which has been posing a serious problem.

It is learnt that Chattopadhyay had called up Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on December 12 and had spoken in detail regarding the proposal to the central government.

The latter had wanted a written proposal on behalf of the state government and accordingly, after taking the nod of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the matter was sent in writing to Adhikari. However, the latter refused to accept the proposal.

Some 18 months back, a delegation on behalf of the Trinamool Congress-led government comprising the then Irrigation minister Saumen Mahapatra, Water Resources Investigation and Development minister Manas Bhunia, Minister of state for Panchayats Seuli Saha and some other MLAs had visited Delhi to seek funds for Ghatal and Kandi master plan.

A similar way of pressing for funds for controlling river bank erosion may be adopted this time too as the state government wants to address the erosion issue as early as possible.

Expressing concern over the continuous erosion of the Ganga river banks in Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia districts, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last month wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to formulate an integrated plan to combat erosion in this zone along with ensuring suitable budgetary provision.

Banerjee in her letter also sought the Prime Minister's intervention to reconsider the decision of withdrawal of the extended jurisdiction of the Farakka Barrage Project Authority (FBPA).

She had pointed out in her letter that no central assistance under Flood Management Plan was provided during the XI and XII Plan periods to address river bank erosion along the Ganga-Padma to either the FBPA or the state government despite repeated requests from 2015 to 2022.

Chattopadhyay who is presently outside the state on some urgent work will speak with Banerjee and decide on sending a TMC delegation to Delhi.