Trial run of Vande Bharat Express conducted from Howrah

kolkata: The trial run of Vande Bharat Express was conducted from Howrah on Monday prior to its possible inauguration on December 30.



All the mechanical aspects of the train will be checked thoroughly prior to its journey. Senior officials of Eastern Railway including the DRM of Howrah Manish Jain had visited the train, which was brought to Howrah station on Sunday. It has been reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may inaugurate the train services on December 30.

The train can originally function at 180 kmph speed, which is 50 kmph more than the speed of Shatabdi Express which hovers around 130 kmph.

But as of now, Vande Bharat will only be able to run at 72 to 90 kmph between Howrah and Siliguri, which is lower than Shatabdi Express. The reason for the lower speed is because most of the Indian Railway rail lines are not suitable to accommodate train speeds over 130 kmph.

The train will run between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri, six times a week. The cost of the food will be incorporated in the ticket fare. If one is travelling from Howrah to NJP, they will be served breakfast and lunch in the train and while returning back, commuters will be served tea with snacks and dinner.

It has 16 fully air-conditioned chair car coaches, which are divided into economy and executive class.