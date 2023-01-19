‘Travel and tourism industry has potential to employ large no. of people’

KOLKATA: State Tourism minister Babul Supriyo said on Thursday that the travel industry has the potential to solely employ a large number of people.



“This is evident from the interest and enthusiasm of our honourable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee... Every tourist lodge and destination in West Bengal has been named by her. After the Covid hiatus, people have taken up the opportunity to jump back into the industry. This is because of the passion attached to the industry," he said. Urging the public and private sectors to work together, he said: “There should be more activity to work collectively with both private and public sectors. This will attract more tourists to Bengal.”

The minister was addressing the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) organised Travel India 2023 — a Conference and Expo on travel and tourism.The minister, who was the Chief Guest, added: "Experience of the people matters when they are taken from one place to another so good service should be the main focus." He further stated: “I would rather want tourists to come to Bengal for a successful resurgence of tourism in our state. We shall also try to collaborate with schools to make students experience, learn and cherish the beauty of Bengal.”