Transport operators urge state for cost reduction of vehicle-tracking device

Kolkata: Transport operators have urged to reduce the cost of Vehicle Location Tracking Device (VLTD), which ranges between Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 offered by twelve manufacturers who have been empanelled by the state Transport department.



Operators, including the Bengal Taxi Association (BTA) and Pool Car Owners’ Association, amongst others have raised concerns over the cost of the VLTD retro-fitment.

“We welcome the initiative but we have requested that the price should be made compatible,” said the BTA General Secretary Ashim Bose, adding that this request has also been made to the Regional Transport Office (RTO). There are around 2,500 taxis under the association. Even the Pool Car Owners’ Welfare Association approached the Transport department over the price. The secretary of the association Sudip Dutta on Thursday met state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty and took up the issue.

“We support this initiative of installation of VLTD, especially pool cars for school students. It will provide the necessary safety to the children and peace of mind to the parents. However, the current cost of VLTD fitment, which ranges around Rs 12, 000 is expensive for pool car owners. Thus, we have approached the minister with our request,” Dutta said.

He added that if the cost of the device comes down to Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 then it becomes a little convenient for us because as owners we need to install it in multiple cars which means spending a bulk amount for the device.

“The car manufacturers were charging at least Rs 14,000 to Rs 15,000 for fitment. We requested them to reduce it to a reasonable price. However, it may be difficult to go down the base price,” an official of the transport department said. He also stated that around 3,000 old commercial vehicles have been retro-fitted with VLTD. At least 19 lakh vehicles need to be fitted with VLTD by March 31.

Moreover, the transport official said that the department is trying to bring in more 10-12 manufacturing companies for retro-fitment.

Earlier the department had informed that the issuance of certificate of fitness (CF), New Registration and Change of Address of transport vehicles could not be possible from December 1.

Thus they had modified it and ordered that the transport vehicles, whose certificate is going to expire within February 28 and those applying for new registration can complete the VLTD installation process by March 31.