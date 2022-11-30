Transport dept bags award for electric vehicle policy

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Transport Corporation was awarded for excellence in electric vehicle policy implementation in the eastern region at the 13th CII Energy Conclave 2022 on Tuesday.



The state transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty said that the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) is striving for green mobility.

"We are striving to achieve green mobility for West Bengal. Kolkata would be a role model of all cities in EV (electric vehicle) adoption," the state transport minister Chakraborty said.The award was given to WBTC for the introduction and successful operation of 80 electric buses and 76 charging stations. Fifty more electric buses were introduced in 2021, out of which 11 buses are plying from New Town since August this year and the rest 39 buses as well as 15 charging stations are expected to come up soon. Apart from this, more 1180 electric buses will be inducted in near future, out of which 400 e-buses are expected to be on road by May 2023 and rest 780 e-buses are expected by March 2024. Introduction of electric buses in Bengal has been appreciated by international organizations as well. For the C40 cities Bloomberg Philanthropic Awards for best climate project of 2019 was awarded to Kolkata for the future we want relies on green mobility.

Mention of electric buses operation in Kolkata was also made at Global EV Outlook 2020 as an example of

best practices.