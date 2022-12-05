Traffic cop run over by truck on RG Kar Road

kolkata: A traffic Constable was killed in a road accident on Saturday night while returning home from his duty.



Nepolian Balowari (45) was attached to the Headquarter traffic guard. He was run over by a truck on R G Kar Road around 10:15 pm on Saturday.

According to sources, Balowari was riding his motorcycle along the R G Kar Road to reach his home in Rajarhat. Near the R G Kar hospital his motorcycle's wheels slipped after it went over a tram track parallelly.

As a result, Balowari fell on the road. At the same time, a truck was moving in the same direction behind Balowari, which run over the Constable. He was rushed to R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries around 2:30 am.

Police have seized the truck and arrested the driver. In another incident, a woman was killed and a youth suffered minor injuries after a truck hit a motorcycle on Northern Avenue near Paikpara. Around 11:35 am on Sunday, Rahul Hela and Rinki Mallick (32) were moving towards Seven tanks from Paikpara crossing along the Northern Avenue.

At the same time a truck was coming from the opposite direction which collided with the motorcycle head on. Mallick and Hela were rushed to R G Kar Medical College and Hospital where the woman was declared brought dead.