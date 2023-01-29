Tourists spot tigers at Bonnie Camp

KOLKATA: Tourists who had put up at Bonnie Camp under Raidighi range in Sunderbans had an experience of a lifetime as they spotted a tiger from the watchtower inside the camp premises at around 9.30 pm on Saturday night. Two big cats were spotted, both during the day and at night.



Bonnie Camp happens to be the most vibrant camp in Sunderbans situated within the jurisdiction of South 24-Parganas. A tiger was beautifully captured by ADFO, South 24-Parganas, Chinmoy Barman with his camera from the watchtower. The Forest division of South 24-Parganas has installed a total of 157 pair of trap cameras, till date in the grids in Matla, Raidighi and Ramganga Range for tiger estimation as well as lesser cat estimation and for any other important species.