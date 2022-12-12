To spread awareness on mangroves, State celebrates Sundarban Divas

KOLKATA: The state government celebrated Sundarban Divas (Sundarban Day) on Sunday (December 11) by organising programmes in all the 19 blocks of the Sundarbans to highlight the importance of the mangrove cover and the role it plays in protecting the mainland from natural calamities like cyclones.



The main programme was held at Rudranagar market area at Sagar block under the initiative of Sundarban Affairs department, where the minister in charge Bankim Chandra Hazra and Chairman of West Bengal Pollution Control Board Kalyan Rudra were present."The effects of erosion and global warming has affected the Sundarbans with frequent natural calamities hitting the district. The area of 9630 sq km has shrunk with 3000 sq km area being devoured by the river. There was a time when 102 islands in the Sundarbans had human habitat but presently this number has come down to 54. Rampant cutting of green cover to set up resorts should not be allowed to save the Sundarbans," Hazra said.The state government under the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has planted 14 crore mangrove.

"A master plan to save the Sundarbans from natural calamities and development of livelihood of the local people has been prepared by the state government under the leadership of Kalyan Rudra at an estimated cost of Rs 9 crore," he added.

The Sundarbans is unique in terms of its rich biodiversity and birds. The livelihood of more than 55 lakh villagers are dependent on the Sundarbans.