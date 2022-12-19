To ensure no property remains unassessed: Joint survey to be conducted in Patuli & Kasba

kolkata: A joint survey will be conducted by the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Post Office in some areas of Patuli and Kasba where several unassessed properties are located. This survey will be done to ensure that there remains no unassessed property in Kolkata.



Mayor Firhad Hakim said that the survey will be completed in a span of one year. According to him many places under this area do not still have road names. "For the residents living in the area, the KMC has the house registered under one address while the Post Office has another address for the same house," Hakim said.

Hakim assured that 50 per cent of the work has been done while they are trying to ensure that no property remains unassessed. "After one year, there will be no unassessed property in Kolkata," Hakim said.

The matter came up after it was raised by the Councillor of ward number 107 Lipika Manna at the monthly meeting session of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Manna stated that an entire area called Naskarhat in EM Bypass does not have a single road or area which is named. At the time, she cited the examples of Swiggy or online delivery persons who know each and every locality but places within Naskarhat.

The area is divided widely by north, south and middle Naskarhat. "There is no house number or road name in the area. Once a person crosses Tagore Park, every other address becomes confusing. This problem has led to common people finding it difficult to enter proper addresses for school admissions and residential details for jobs leading to the larger issue of not being able to get official letters. As a councillor, I also face the problem of understanding the location there and send help as when required without having to keep asking the passersby using popular points for reference," Manna said.