TMC's initiative helps two villages in Haldia get electricity connections

KOLKATA: It has been more than seven decades since India got Independence, but two villages of Haldia—Soutanchawk and Vishnuramchawk— finally got electricity connection on Sunday following the initiative of the ruling Trinamool Congress.



The villagers, who had been living in the dark for 75 years, breathed a sigh of relief on Sunday night as they received their first-ever electricity connection. Enthusiastic people in both the villages, even the women members sat in the area along with the children to witness the installation of electric poles.

Villagers performed puja before the transformer and distributed sweets among themselves. The villagers expressed their gratitude to Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, who has been instrumental behind the move.

Power department had started distribution of forms for providing new electricity connections in two villages under Haldia industrial areas on December 7.

Prior to this, Ghosh had visited the two villages and saw that electrification work was not completed in these two villages.

He called up the Power minister Aroop Biswas and informed about the matter. Following the Power minister's instruction, the Power department officials from the district inspected the villages.

On the basis of their reports, the distribution of forms was stated from Wednesday. Local administration and the representatives of the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) received various documents from the people in the two villages.