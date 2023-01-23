TMC’s Debasish Banerjee to contest Sagardighi bypolls

kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday announced the name of its candidate for Sagardighi bypolls. Debasish Banerjee will be contesting the poll on Trinamool Congress’ ticket.



The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the schedule for bypoll to Sagardighi Assembly constituency. Voting will take place on February 27 while results will be announced on March 2.

The last date for filing the nomination is February 7. The scrutiny for nomination has been fixed on February 8. February 10 is the last date for the withdrawal of nominations.

The by-poll was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA and

Trinamool Congress leader Subrata Saha, who won the seat by a huge margin in the 2021 Assembly polls.

Saha defeated Kalpana Ghosh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 50,206 votes. The contest for the seat will be between Trinamool and BJP this time as well.The Sagardighi Assembly constituency is in the Murshidabad district of Bengal. The seat was previously reserved for Scheduled Castes. The Sagardighi Assembly constituency is a part of the Jangipur Lok Sabha constituency.

Incidentally, both the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) and the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education had to reschedule two separate examinations as they clashed with the by polls. The WBBSE rescheduled the History examination of this year’s Madhyamik.

Now the History examination will be held on March 1, instead of February 27. The February 27 date clashed with the by-election date at Sagardighi Assembly constituency, hence the move was necessitated. After the Election Commission announced the dates of the Sagardighi by-election on Wednesday, both the Boards stated that the rest of the examinations will be held as per the schedule announced earlier.

On the other hand the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education rescheduled the second language–Bengali or

English–examination of this year’s High Madrasah, Alim, Fazil examination.