TMC writes to Vatican over alleged 'attack on churches' in Assam

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has protested against the alleged attack on churches in Assam and 'state-sponsored persecution of Christians'.



All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)'s national spokesperson Saket Gokhale has written a letter to the Embassy of the Holy See of the Vatican on Thursday and urged it to take note of the Assam church survey order which amounts to "state-sponsored persecution of Christians" and asked to raise the matter in appropriate diplomatic forums with the Centre.

In his letter to the Reverend Leopoldo Girelli, Apostolic Nuncio to India, Embassy of the Holy See of Vatican, Gokhale wrote: "Through this representation, we wish to apprise you of this extremely serious issue in the state of Assam with an appeal to notify His Holiness Pontifex Maximus as well as The Holy See regarding this state-sponsored persecution of Christians and to take up this issue in the relevant diplomatic forums with the Govt of India as you may deem fit."

As per reports, the matter came to the forefront following a recent order by Assam Police seeking information on the number of churches in the region along with details of people involved in religious conversion.

Several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, including Meghalaya TMC vice-president George Lyngdoh, slammed the Assam government for the alleged 'divisive move.'

In his letter, Gokhale stated that the Assam state government was using the police and the intelligence department "to target and persecute not only the Christian clergy in the state but also people who have chosen to embrace the teachings of Lord Jesus Christ and convert to Christianity".

"The right to profess, propagate, and practise one's faith is a fundamental right guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution of India. Moreover, International law, as well as the Geneva Convention, recognise the right to freely practise religion and faith of one's choice as a fundamental human right," Gokhale said.

He further wrote: "With the above-mentioned circular, the BJP government in Assam has now institutionalized the persecution and targeting of Christians and churches in the state and is using state machinery and intelligence agencies to deny Christians the right to practise their faith and to target those that wish to embrace Christianity."