TMC to start drive to keep tab on execution of dev work

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) will start a pilot project under which the MLA from an area will look after the adjacent area and vice-versa.



The pilot project will start from January 2 in North 24-Parganas. This arrangement will go up to the Panchayat Pradhan level. A senior party leader said this will bring transparency in the party and ensure comprehensive development.

It was learnt that initially in January and February, under the project, a programme will be carried out to reach out to more people. Questions will be put before five important persons of the area to know about the people's representative.

Party will take action against those who will be found to be ineffective. Trinamool workers will go to the villages and stay in the houses of local people.

It may be recalled that Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has said that the party would not tolerate inefficient leaders and those who want to remain in the party will have to work and develop contacts with the people. The Pradhan of a gram panchayat has been removed after it was found that he did not visit the area in the past four years. The party will no longer support idle workers and leaders.