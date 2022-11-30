TMC sweeps Shyamsundarpur Co-op Agri Dev Society poll

kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) got a landslide victory in the Shyamsundarpur Cooperative Agriculture Development Society in east Midnapore.



The BJP and CPI(M) had joined hands to defeat Trinamool Congress. The society is situated in Nandakumar which is the fiefdom of Suvendu Adhikari. It falls under the Nandigram Assembly constituency from where Adhikari was elected in 2011 Assembly election.Out of 12 seats in the cooperative society, Trinamool has bagged 10 seats while the BJP has got two seats. The defeat of BJP-CPI(M) alliance before the ensuing Panchayat election is significant as the CPI(M) has tried to tide over the election by holding BJP's hands and vice versa.Some days ago the BJP-CPI(M) alliance was defeated by the Trinamool Congress in the Berhampore Cooperative Credit Soiety election in Nandakumar.

In Panskura Mangaldhari United Samavay Krishi Unnyan Samity election Trinamool bagged seven out of 12 seats, while four seats have gone to the CPI(M) and one to BJP.

Soumen Mahapatra, president of Trinamool Congress East Midnapore district said the BJP's popularity has reached rock bottom. The leaders do not have any contact with the people and the leader of the Opposition is trying to win the election by flexing muscles.

Mahapatra alleged that during the election of the cooperative societies, BJP had mobilised people from outside but local people had put up stiff resistance and defeated the saffron party. "The alliance between the BJP and CPI(M) will create a further dent in the vote bank of the two parties as they have exposed themselves," he said, adding that neither the BJP nor the CPI(M) will be able to field candidates in the ensuing Panchayat polls.