TMC slams BJP's Paresh Rawal over 'cook fish for Bengalis' remark

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress came down heavily on the saffron party after its leader Paresh Rawal linked gas cylinders, Bengalis and fish during a campaign speech in Gujarat.



His apology, however, came after a huge backlash from the Bengali community and some others on social media, along with a host of TMC leaders.

"Of course the fish is not the issue as Gujaratis do cook and eat fish. But let me clarify by Bengali I meant illegal Bangladeshi N Rohingya. But still if I have hurt your feelings and sentiments I do apologise," the 67-year-old actor and former BJP MP wrote on Twitter.

Shashi Panja, state Women and Child Development and Social Welfare and Industry minister, said: "It is a distasteful and insensitive remark by a BJP leader during an election campaign. The saffron party is again spreading the politics of hate and division. Unable to digest the defeat in Bengal in 2021 assembly election by Trinamool Congress, the BJP leaders are now referring to the food habits of Bengalis. The saffron party has failed miserably to tackle inflation and the country's economy is in doldrums. The people of Bengal will not accept such an irresponsible remark. Trinamool Congress condemns Rawal's statement."

Kunal Ghosh, the state general secretary of the party, added: "Fish is our food habit. The state's economy is largely dependent on fish cultivation and thousands of families are dependent on it. BJP always talks about food habits of people and that is why we had called them outsiders as they fail to understand the culture and traditions of Bengal."

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra was clearly unimpressed with Rawal's remark.

Taking a jibe, she tweeted: "Actually Kemchho Slapstickman need not have apologised. The 2nd part of Cook Fish like Bengalis is 'Have Brains like Bengalis'. Most nobel laureates than any other Indian state, buddy boy…"

Meanwhile, a complaint was filed against Rawal on Friday for allegedly spreading "hate speech" with his "cook fish for Bengalis" remark.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Mohammed Salim said the party had lodged a police complaint against the actor-politician for allegedly spreading "hate speech". "Such a speech on public domain has been made to provoke riots and destroy the harmony between Bengali community and other communities across the country and cause public mischief," the complaint stated.