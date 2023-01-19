‘TMC only credible alternative to proxy govt in Meghalaya’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo on Wednesday challenged the NPP-led government in Meghalaya and its ally BJP to come out with a report card stating their performance in the past five years for the people of the state.

She also called for the ouster of the ‘proxy BJP’ and corrupt government asserting that the Trinamool Congress is the only credible alternative and it will ensure better governance.

Banerjee was addressing an election rally at the Dilma Apal Playground of Mendipathar in Meghalaya that saw a gathering of around 50,000 to 55,000 people.

“I came here to tell you that Trinamool Congress is the only party that can give you better governance as it fulfils the dreams of the youth, women, students and farmers. We want a government for the people, by the people and of the people in Meghalaya. I have initiated the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme for women in Bengal. Here, I will give Rs 1,000 to women in every family,” the TMC supremo said.

“What has this government done in the past five years? We challenge them to show their report card on their performance in the past five years. Why is it that after so many years, electricity hasn’t reached certain parts of Meghalaya? Why is the younger generation not getting any employment opportunities?” she asked.

Banerjee also alleged why should the Central BJP leaders govern the state from Delhi.