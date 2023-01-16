TMC leaders visit 31 Panchayats in a day

KOLKATA: On Sunday, the ‘Anchale Ek Din’ module of ‘Didir Suraksha Kawach’ covered 31 Gram Panchayats across 11 districts, taking forward the message of good governance to the people of Bengal.



Sunday’s events covered various Assembly constituencies in Murshidabad, Nadia, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Paschim Medinipur, South 24-Parganas and Howrah.Murarai MLA Mosarraf Hossain inspected the Murarai Rural Hospital and met the resident doctors. Addressing the media, he stated: “The BDO has requested more toilets here, and I have asked the block president to look into this matter. Another request is that despite having three gynaecologists in the hospital, doing caesarean births seems to be a challenge in terms of infrastructure. I will immediately speak to the Health Department and ensure that these issues are addressed."

Meanwhile, at Hatkalna Gram Panchayat in Kalna Assembly constituency, MLA Debaprasad Bag assured the patients at Kalna Sub-Divisional Hospital, of an infrastructural upgrade.In Howrah, Anchale Ek Din activities were carried out in three Gram Panchayats — Durgapur Abhaynagar-II, Jagatballavpur-I and Biki Hakola. At South 24-Parganas, State Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee was seen interacting with Dhap Dhapi-I Gram Panchayat residents.