TMC leaders gear up to kickstart ‘Didir Suraksha Kavach’ campaign

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders of the South Kolkata district committee are all geared up to collect feedback from people under the ‘Didir Suraksha Kavach’ campaign that is to kick off from January 11.

Addressing a Press conference, the president of the South Kolkata district unit of the party, Debashish Kumar, also an MLA of Rashbehari constituency, today said that according to the directions from the party’s top brass, party workers and leaders are gearing up to reach the people and take feedback on all the social schemes implemented by the state government.

He said: “The campaign aims to reach a total of 10 crore people. The main objective is to ensure that all the social schemes implemented by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, post 2011, are reaching the citizens of this state. There are about 15 vital schemes which include Khadya Saathi, Swasthya Saathi, Banglar Awas Yojana etc. Our party workers will take feedback from the people which will be recorded in a mobile application.”

He claimed that no other party in India has taken such an initiative before to ensure people are getting to avail schemes implemented by the state government. “We intend to listen to all the grievances of the people and thereby reach closer to them” he said. It was also highlighted that TMC believes in ‘collective leadership.’ The campaign will go on for a total of 60 days.

Mala Roy, Lok Sabha MP of Kolkata South, said: “Chief Minister does not want any discrimination concerning these social schemes. She has instructed strictly that no one should be deprived of these regardless of their political ideologies. The party representatives will go everywhere and ensure they collect feedback from every citizen and listen to their grievances patiently.”

Under this initiative, about 2343 gram panchayats will be covered and 125 urban areas, it was highlighted. Mala Roy also highlighted that the somewhat similar ‘Gram Cholo’ initiative of the party has been successful. “Some technical hiccups that were present were resolved by the panchayats,” she assured.