TMC leader murder case: One arrested

Kolkata: Police arrested one person on the wee hours of Sayurday in connection with the murder of Motirul Islam, TMC leader of Nadia who was shot dead in Murshidabad on Thursday evening.



According to sources, police registered an FIR based on a complaint lodged by Motirul's bodyguard who was also traveling with him. During probe police detained several people on suspicion.

On Saturday night cops nabbed one of the detainee identified as Israfil, suspected to be the shooter. Surinder Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Murshidabad Police said: "One person has been arrested and is being interrogated for further details."

Motirul, husband of Pradhan of Narayanpur Gram Panchayat had gone to Murshidabad to meet his son. While he was returning miscreants surrounded his motorcycle hurled bombs and shot him multiple times.