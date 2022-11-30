TMC leader assaulted by BJP men

KOLKATA: Mihir Bhowmick, president of Boroj Gram Panchayat was assaulted allegedly by BJP workers on Tuesday morning.



He was taken to a primary health centre where he was treated.

Condemning the incident Trinamool Congress tweeted: "The real face of BJP West Bengal- spewing violence and hate is the only agenda! In Purba Midnapore, Anchal president of Boroj Gram Panchayat, Mihir Bhowmik was brutally assaulted by ' Karyakartas' of BJP. # Shameon BJP."

Local people said Bhowmick was standing in front of the Trinamool party office when some youth, who are reportedly BJP supporters attacked him with iron roads and bamboo sticks. They left the area when he fell on the ground bleeding profusely.

A complaint was lodged with the police. Soumen Mahapatra, Trinamool East Midnapore president said the BJP was trying to create trouble in different parts of the district to malign the state government before the Panchayat election. He urged people not to fall into the trap of the BJP.