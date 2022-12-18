TMC delegation to go to Asansol today

Kolkata: A five-member AITC delegation will meet the next of kin of the victims who had died in a stampede in Asansol recently.



The delegation include Shashi Panja, state minister for Industries, Partha Bhowmick, state Irrigation minister, Babul Supriyo state IT minister, Vivek Gupta, MLA from Jorasanko and Saayoni Ghosh, Trinamool Youth Congress president.

Those who got killed went to get blankets at a function in Asansol, where several BJP leaders participated.

The leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had started the distribution of blankets and left the area. After he left there was pandemonium in which three persons, including a girl child, died in a stampede.

The Trinamool Congress delegation will reach Asansol at about 11.30 am on Sunday.

They will then visit the houses of the bereaved families.