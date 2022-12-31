TMC condemns Gokhale's arrest

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leaders came down heavily on BJP for the third successive arrest within 15 days of Saket Gokhale, the party's national spokesperson.



Gokhale was arrested by the Gujarat police from Delhi on Thursday. Condemning the arrest, Mahua Moitra, the party's Lok Sabha MP, tweeted: "Within a span of just 15 days, TMC Nat'l Spokesperson @SaketGokhale has been arrested thrice.

"Harassment of this kind never pays in long run. People can see through this & opposition emerges stronger."

Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Jawahar Sircar tweeted: "3rd ARREST IN LESS THAN 15 DAYS - our Spokesperson @SaketGokhale HARASSED & HUMILIATED for being a truth-teller? We are with him in his fight. We are prepared to go to any extent to ensure his release. @BJP4India, we will fight you HEAD-ON, every single time!"