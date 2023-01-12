TMC commences campaign to strengthen organisation at various admin levels in dists

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is going to conduct a massive membership drive within the Paschim Banga Rajya Sarkari Karmachari Federation (PBRSKF) thereby strengthening its organisation in various levels of administration in the districts.

The main purpose of the initiative is to help the local administrations at various levels to deliver prompt services to the people.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and Cabinet minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia who is the chairman of PBRSKF during a general body meeting at Kreta Suraksha Bhavan on Wednesday alleged that the coordination committee run by the left party still tries to influence a section of the government officers in the district.

There were instances where people applied for a service but the Left-run coordination committee became instrumental in delaying the service mechanism.

Bhunia also pointed out that in some cases even government officers were found to be sitting on applications of people without uploading them on the computerised system.

This has delayed the service delivery mechanism in some cases. Bhunia held the coordination committee responsible for this.

He also urged the PBRSKF members to keep a tab so that such incidents are not repeated.

Ahead of the Panchayat polls, the federation is going to take up a massive membership drive.

Bhunia said that the membership drive has to be strengthened in all government offices like the DM office, BDO office, BLRO office, power sector, and health sector. There must be a unit in all offices. Those who will be able to generate maximum membership drive will be awarded, Bhunia announced.

He also hit out at the Centre as it has not paid the dues of Rs 6,750 crore to the state government for 100 days work.