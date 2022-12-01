'TMC believes in micro-dev, hence creating smaller dists in Bengal'

KOLKATA: Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on Wednesday said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government believes in micro-development, hence it is creating smaller districts in the state.



During a discussion in the House on creating more districts in West Bengal, the Minister of State, Finance (Independent Charge) said that the state had 19 districts when Trinamool Congress came to power in 2011, and now it has 23 districts.

"There is a proposal to create seven more districts, and the process to carve out two more districts has already begun," she said, adding that the administration takes such decisions only after consulting the state law commission and the judiciary.