Theme calendar on Bengali stalwarts a hit

KOLKATA: Imagine if you suddenly spot Bengal Cinema’s magical couple Uttam Kumar and Suchitra Sen romancing at Prinsep Ghat. Or what if you find the holy trinity of Bengali cinema – Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, and Ritwik Ghatak in an ‘adda’ (chat) session at the iconic Coffee House? Graphic designer Saikat Sarkar (30) from Uttarpara, Hooghly, has come up with a theme-based calendar on digital paintings where he has illustrated Bengali icons against the city’s landmarks.



Titled ‘Ebong Kolkata’, all the digital paintings in the calendar are the products of the artist’s imagination. The calendar features Soumitra Chatterjee as Feluda, Santosh Dutta as Jatayu, Siddartha Chatterjee as Topshe in front of Nandan, and Subhas Chandra Bose smiling at his statue at north Kolkata’s Shyambazar five-point crossing.

“Every year, I try to come up with my theme calendar. Earlier, I had done theme calendars on Soumitra Chatterjee and Tintin and both were popular. This time, I thought why not place the living legends of Bengal against the popular Kolkata landmarks,” said the alumnus of Birla Academy of Art & Culture. It took almost six months for Sarkar to conceive the theme-based digital calendar 2023. Sarkar also paid tribute to Tintin on his 90th birthday.